"Gaston County is getting hit hard" | Health leaders urge patience as COVID-19 cases spike

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gaston County leaders urged more people to wear masks and practice social distancing as the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests continues to climb.

During a Wednesday morning news conference, Gaston County public health director Steve Eaton described "deep community spread" in the county.

"We know people are tired," Eaton said. "[I'm] tired of living under these new rules that have changed our way of life so much, but this is a marathon and not a sprint."

From mid-May to the end of last week, the percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive more than doubled from 5.46 percent to 12.73 percent.

He cited community spread as the reason why five COVID-19 clusters formed at congregate living facilities in the county.

"The more that we as a community can take these protective measures, the more we can protect individuals like those who are most vulnerable, including those in nursing homes," Eaton said.

“It is scary.” | A woman whose loved one is at Carolina Care, one of the Gaston County assisted living places with a COVID-19 cluster, praises workers there as they work to control the virus. She describes the first phone call she got about the cluster in a few minutes on @wcnc. pic.twitter.com/nsrZ3lwXpm — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) July 15, 2020

Both Eaton and county spokesman Adam Gaub said wearing masks in public is one of the most critical protective measures.

"The mask works, and the mask shouldn't be political," Gaub said. "This is about caring for one another as a community."

Eaton said all five assisted living locations are taking proper steps to reign in their outbreaks.

The county reported Carolina Care Health and Rehabilitation in Cherryville had two residents and four staff members test positive for COVID-19 in the last week.

One woman, who asked not to be identified, said her mother lives at the facility.

"Getting a phone call, seeing that name [of the facility] pop up on my phone, it's like, 'Uh oh. What's happened now?'" the woman said.

While her mother tested negative, she said the situation is still scary.

She praised Carolina Care's workers for their transparency and keeping the virus out of the facility for as long as they did.

"Caroline Care provided an excellent service to my mom," the woman said. "They've always done their best."