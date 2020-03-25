CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Despite North Carolina public health workers telling him he should get tested, a Gaston County man says Atrium Health won't approve his request for a COVID-19 test.

Alan Pawlowski said he started feeling sick on March 16, and by Saturday, his symptoms got worse.

"I think I have COVID-19 based on my symptoms," Pawlowski said. "I've never experienced a cold like this before."

He said he had a fever, cough and congestion, and he felt exhausted if he exerted any energy.

That Saturday, he called North Carolina's 2-1-1 coronavirus hotline and described his symptoms.

He said a hotline worker told him he should get tested, but they didn't specifically tell him where to get tested.

"I was under the impression that 2-1-1 would maybe coordinate a little bit more and tell me what my resources were," he said. "It was more or less walking me through symptoms."

He went to Atrium Health's urgent care center next to its main hospital in Charlotte.

He said clinicians did rapid flu and strep tests, which came back negative, but he said they wouldn't test him for COVID-19.

In order to get tested, the patient needs a doctor's note.

After his symptoms worsened, he called the state hotline again on Tuesday.

"You're eligible to be tested. You should be tested," Pawlowski recalled the hotline worker telling him, which is based on North Carolina DHHS' testing guidelines.

However, he said Atrium Health still won't approve a COVID-19 test, and he's frustrated that he hasn't been provided a reason for the denial.

"If you don't have the capability, that's fine. If it's limited, that's fine," Pawlowski said. "Just have your physician who saw me write me a script, or whatever needs to be done, and I'll get tested elsewhere."

He's sharing his story in an effort to find out why he received a denial, what Atrium's specific testing guidelines are, and how many test kits are available in the Charlotte region.

WCNC Charlotte brought those questions to Atrium Health, which released the following statement:

“Without the patient’s name and their consent, we’re not able to directly address any specifics about their care.

Atrium Health is following the guidelines set out by the CDC for testing, which factor in a number of things, including age, health history and known exposure to COVID-19, among them. We’re still in a situation where there are a limited number of tests available, nationally, and hospitals have to be responsible in their use, making sure that the people at highest risk are able to get the care that is needed.

Anyone who has concerns they may have contracted COVID-19 can call and review their symptoms our Atrium Health Line, 24/7. They can speak with a healthcare professional by phone and get care recommendations just by calling at 704-468-8888. A free online assessment is also available at www.AtriumHealth.org/Coronavirus.”

The CDC recommended clinicians to use their judgment and outlined priorities for who should get tested first, which include hospitalized patients, healthcare facility workers with symptoms and patients in long-term care facilities with symptoms.

