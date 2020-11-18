Gaston County residents react to being in one of North Carolina's COVID-19 hot spots

Gaston County Commissioner Chad Brown said the issue isn't lost on county leaders.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Leaders in North Carolina are sounding the alarm as several local counties, like Gaston, Avery, and Alexander, see rising rates of COVID-19.

The state is unveiling a new alert system that shows viral hot spots — the goal is to get community leaders and the public to focus on coronavirus prevention efforts.

Gaston County Commissioner Chad Brown said the issue isn't lost on county leaders.

"Gaston County is going on with their lives, we are very aware of what is happening but were also teaching people hey you have to social distance and you have to use the three Ws," Brown said.

Brown also said they are seeing cases coming from small gatherings.

"We've had restaurants, we've had night clubs that have really spiked into double digits," Brown said.

In downtown Belmont Wednesday, there were very few masks being worn.

Donna McLendon, a Gaston County resident, said she just learned about the area being a viral hot spot.

"They said Gaston County is in the red zone, that really scared me," McLendon said.

She believes the rise in cases has to do with people not following safety protocols, and people still not taking the virus seriously.

"A lot of people around here just don't think it's real," McLendon said. "Believe me it's real, my sisters had it, my brothers-in-law had it, they have no idea where they got it."

With the holidays around the corner, Brown said people need to change their behavior as the virus accelerates.