GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County's Department of Health and Human Services ordered all fitness centers and self-serve buffets to shut down by noon Wednesday.

The county said the shutdown will last "until conditions change" regarding COVID-19.

A day before county leaders announced the order, Jacob Hoyle, who owns Fitview Wellness in Lowell, made several changes to keep his fitness studio open.

He started to only hold one-on-one personal training with current adult clients, and he postponed group fitness classes and sessions with high school athletes.

"They're very familiar with the exercises," Hoyle said of his established clients. "We're even limiting our touching and spotting."

Despite the changes, Gaston County said small fitness studios are included in the shutdown.

Several Charlotte-area salons remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spellbound Salon's owner, Sarah McCaffery, and manager, McKenzie Harrison, said clients are still making appointments.

McCaffery said state salon regulations already require them to wash and sanitize all their equipment using hospital-grade disinfectants.

She said stylists are well-versed in proper personal hygiene.

"Anyone in the hair care or skincare industry can tell you that the number one thing you shouldn't be doing ever is touching your face," McCaffery said. "We all feel like we've been training a lifetime for this moment."

Each client who comes in for an appointment must also wash their hands.

"We're here to conjure a culture of beauty both inside and outside so we're going to do our part," Harrison said.

