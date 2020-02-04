GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Gaston County Department of Health & Human Services has confirmed its first death associated with COVID-19 in Gaston County.

Gaston DHHS was alerted to the death after the individual passed away Wednesday evening, April 1st.

According to officials, the individual was in their 80’s and had previous underlying health issues.

“We are saddened by this death and our hearts go out to the family, friends and community,” shared Chris Dobbins, Gaston DHHS Director. “We know we have to take this threat seriously, not just for our own health but for the health and safety of our most vulnerable populations. This is a sobering reminder of what's at stake and why it's so important for our community to continue to support our local efforts and each other."

The entire Gaston County Board of Commissioners wishes to extend its condolences to the family in this difficult time.

“We mourn today with the family members of this individual,” Board Chairman Tracy Philbeck said. “We pray for God’s mercy to be upon them as they grieve.”

As of 9 a.m. April 2nd, Gaston County has had 34 positive cases of COVID-19 with 15 individuals having recovered.

