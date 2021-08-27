'The one person that you do get sick means a lot to someone' | Gastonia granddaughter urges vaccines after grandmother's death

Edna Stafford, 80, died shortly after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia granddaughter is urging people to get their vaccines after her grandmother died from COVID-19 last Saturday.

Lauren Stafford described her grandmother as an adult who was a kid at heart.

"She's sassy, but she was sweet at the same time," Stafford said. "It was just being in the same room really was probably the best thing ever because we were always laughing"

Stafford said her grandparents were among the first people in their age group to get a Pfizer vaccine in Gaston County.

"Since she got COVID, she was probably in the hospital alone three or four days before she actually got to see her," Stafford said. "I told her not to worry about us. She was the best grandmother, wife, sister, great-grandma, mom. she was the best that anyone could ever ask for."

She said her grandmother tested positive for COVID-19 after a trip to the hospital for a different issue, and her condition quickly worsened.

Despite getting the vaccine, Stafford believed her grandmother's underlying health issues made her more susceptible to a serious illness if she got the virus.

At the same time, she and her grandfather also tested positive, but she said they had no symptoms, which she credited to the vaccine.

It's why she's alarmed by the number of people refusing to get a vaccine.

"These are people's family members and their loved ones that you're putting at risk," Stafford said. "You may not get someone else sick, but the one person that you do get sick means a lot to someone."