Gov. Cooper expected to make announcement on Phase 2.5 in COVID-19 briefing

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper is scheduled to provide a coronavirus update at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

North Carolina is currently in Phase 2.5 and will remain under those restrictions until at least Friday at 5 p.m., per an executive order.

During Wednesday's briefing, the governor is expected to announce if the state will stay in Phase 2.5 or move into Phase 3, the final step in reopening, WRAL reports.

In September, Phase 2.5 allowed gyms, museums and playgrounds to reopen at reduced capacity and increased the number of people allowed at mass gatherings. Bars and indoor entertainment facilities like amusement parks and movie theaters remain closed.

If the governor lifts restrictions, venues like Bank of America stadium could begin welcoming fans to Panthers football games in the coming weeks. During a briefing on Friday, Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris said health leaders had been talking with the team about plans to allow fans at games safely. She did not elaborate on what those plans could be.

Bars and entertainment venues have been hit particularly hard by the Coronavirus pandemic. Bar owners have been vocal about the hardship they've faced under the restrictions, even protesting outside Cooper's mansion demanding him to reopen their businesses.

Other bar owners have come up with other ways to stay in business despite being shutdown for six month. The Bar at 316 in South End raised thousands of dollars in a GoFundMe campaign last month.