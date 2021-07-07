'It’s going to happen visit by visit' | Gov. Cooper and NC officials continue push for increasing vaccine rate

Gov. Cooper said the state's vaccination rate is not where it should be and they will continue to work to boost confidence in the vaccines.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper and the U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra made stops in the Queen City today to visit a pop-up vaccine clinic at the Transit Center in Uptown.

North Carolina Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen, Mayor Vi Lyles, Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris and several other county and city leaders were there. They are working to boost confidence in the COVID-19 vaccines.

The country and state have hit a lull in vaccinations, while the more contagious Delta variant spreads rapidly.

Gov. Roy Cooper said the vaccination rate in the state is lower than they’d like it to be. Leaders from the federal government down to the local level have the same plans, to continue doing what they believe works, having 1 on 1 conversations with people and bringing vaccines to them.

“We're laser-focused on getting as many people vaccinated as possible because that we know is the 1 fix for all of this,” Cooper said.

Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris said 55 people were vaccinated in the first 3 hours of the pop-up clinic in Uptown. She said it was a good turnout considering the decreasing demand in the county. Anyone who got vaccinated or dropped someone off got a $25 cash card and a free bus pass.

Gov. Cooper said he was concerned about the Delta variant and that there has been a slight increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state. He believes Delta is to blame.

What is more concerning to federal health officials is Delta’s ability to continue to mutate and possibly to the point where the vaccines do not protect against it. He said the federal government is relying on the facts to convince more people to make the choice to get vaccinated.

“Of the Americans who are still dying today in America, 99% of them are unvaccinated. Get vaccinated. We want you to live, we want you to prosper but more than that we want you to be able to hug your child again and to be safe around your grandparents,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said.

The Delta variant a real threat to people who are not vaccinated and the longer they put it off, the more opportunity the virus has to mutate again and again.

“We have to stay ahead of this because what we don’t want is for all that good work, the masking, the social distancing, and especially the vaccinations to be for not because we let this thing evolve to a point where it out does any kind of vaccine that's out there,” Becerra said.

Demand has plateaued but health leaders say they will keep going, sticking to the strategies they say work to continue to try and move the needle.

“It’s going to happen visit by visit, call by call, person by person, shot by shot. Everyone is important," Gov. Cooper said.

Gov. Cooper said they’re still seeing a lot of hesitancy in Black and Latino communities as well as white, rural parts of the state. Research shows that people want to hear from those they trust, family members, and friends who have already been vaccinated.

“I think this is what it's going to take. Each of us who have been vaccinated talking to each other,” Dr. Mandy Cohen said. “Why did we get vaccinated, talking about our experience, I think that’s what will actually help us move the needle. So, we need to talk about this vaccine is safe, it’s effective and it’s free and it’s accessible."

Earlier on Wednesday, the state chose winners for the second of 4 cash drawings to try and boost vaccination rates. Governor Cooper said they hope to announce the winners in the next few days and that all incentive options that could help to get more people to get the shots are on the table.

