CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Coronavirus is causing major concerns about the potential for a skyrocketing unemployment rate.

The outbreak has led to a wide range of businesses closing their doors in an effort to stop the spread. Now, many are left looking for work to pay the bills.

WCNC Charlotte is looking into everything from unemployment benefits to places that are hiring workers immediately.

Costco is one of the places immediately hiring temporary workers because of the increase in demand. On Wednesday, WCNC Charlotte saw a packed parking lot at the Costco on Tyvola with many shoppers looking for items inside the store.

As public health officials try to stop the spread of Coronavirus, Costco is encouraging people to spread the word about job openings due to a surge in customers at the store.

In a letter posted to the door, Costco said they’re hiring temporary seasonal workers and they say the hiring process is very fast; it only takes a day.

Harris Teeter is in a similar situation. A spokesperson for Harris Teeter said because they’re seeing an unprecedented level of business and they’re immediately hiring for their retail stores, distribution centers, and manufacturing plants.

It comes as Amazon announced plans to hire 100,000 workers nationwide.

The employment agency, Accurate Staffing, says they’re seeing a steady rate of job openings for certain positions as well.

“Anything from forklift operators to assemblers to material handlers, general laborers, even construction is still doing really well,” says James Wall, COO for Accurate Staffing.

In the meantime, Governor Cooper is making it easier for people to get unemployment benefits.

On Tuesday, he announced he’s removing the one week waiting period to apply for benefits and eliminating the requirement that a person must be looking for another job.

The governor also said employers will not be responsible for the unemployment benefits resulting from the outbreak.

“These changes are designed to lessen the hit on our economy and workers wallets,” Governor Cooper said on Tuesday.

State officials say they’re dealing with a high level of phone calls and emails so they encourage anyone to apply for unemployment benefits online. Here’s a link to apply: des.nc.gov. Additionally, those interested can find out more information about unemployment insurance on the North Carolina Department of Commerce Division of Employment Security website.

Simon Properties also announced they will be closing stores due to the outbreak. They own SouthPark Mall, Concord Mills, and Charlotte Premium Outlets.

