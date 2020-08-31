Gov. Cooper to ease some pandemic restrictions in North Carolina

"The Governor expects to share information about the next phase of easing restrictions tomorrow, which would take effect later this week."

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper will announce Tuesday an easing of some of the business and social restrictions he's put in place to limit the spread of coronavirus, according to a spokeswoman.

Spokeswoman Dory MacMillan didn't provide specifics beyond a brief email: "The Governor expects to share information about the next phase of easing restrictions tomorrow, which would take effect later this week."