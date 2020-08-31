Gov. Cooper to ease some pandemic restrictions in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper will announce Tuesday an easing of some of the business and social restrictions he's put in place to limit the spread of coronavirus, according to a spokeswoman.
Spokeswoman Dory MacMillan didn't provide specifics beyond a brief email: "The Governor expects to share information about the next phase of easing restrictions tomorrow, which would take effect later this week."
Sources have told WRAL News that Cooper is likely to allow exercise facilities, including gyms, yoga and dance studios and outdoor playgrounds, to reopen under strict social distancing and reduced capacity guidelines.