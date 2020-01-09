Gov. McMaster to release nursing home visitation guidelines at 2PM

SC Governor Henry McMaster is set to announce guidelines for nursing home visitation at 2 p.m. on Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is set to announce guidelines for nursing home visitation on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

McMaster will make his remarks joined by state health leaders. We will have live coverage here when those remarks begin.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began in March, most nursing homes in SC have restricted visitors or not allowed them at all. After nearly six months, McMaster is set to announce that visitation to these nursing homes is allowed to resume with guidance from public health officials.

According to a statement from the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), visitation will be phased and safety guidelines will be put in place.

“To balance the strong desire of residents and their family members to communicate in person, with the need to protect these vulnerable residents from COVID-19, we will be providing guidelines to nursing homes detailing the process to allow limited visitation," DHEC officials said in a statement. "Visitation will be phased in based on the disease levels in the facility and in the surrounding community. These criteria, phases, and guidelines will be based on the most recent CMS and CDC guidance for reopening nursing homes…”

In August, McMaster requested DHEC Chairman Mark Elam, the agency “promptly issue up-to-date visitation guidelines providing all direction and information deemed necessary to resume – or require resumption if necessary – in-person visitation with residents in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.”

“Restricting visitation to our state’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities in March was a heartbreaking necessity,” the governor writes. “It was the most effective way to contain the spread of COVID-19 and to save the lives of our state’s elderly and at-risk residents.”

On June 26, the governor directed DHEC to develop guidelines to allow for or facilitate limited visitation in these facilities. The governor then, on July 2, asked DHEC to delay the release of those guidelines due to concerns about the rising rate of infection and hospitalization.