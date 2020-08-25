Governor Roy Cooper earmarks $175 million for rent & utility assistance

Governor Cooper announced three programs to assist in emergency funding on Tuesday.

RALEIGH, N.C. — In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced help for millions of families. The governor set aside $175 million for rental and utility payment assistance on Tuesday.

“COVID-19 has strained family finances across North Carolina, and many people are struggling to make ends meet,” said Governor Cooper. “People need a safe, stable place to call home, especially during this pandemic, and we must help keep people in their homes and keep their utilities on while our economy recovers.”

There are three programs that are meant to help North Carolinians avoid eviction and pay their bills.

The Eviction Prevention and Utility Payment plan will help keep families in their homes. $94 million in funding will be distributed to community agencies throughout the state. Part of the money for the fund will come from the CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund.

”Having a stable, safe place to live is fundamental to well-being and health. We continue to prioritize supporting people in meeting basic needs as part of our COVID response,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen.

The Crisis Response and Housing Stability plan sets aside $53 million to help families who are experiencing homelessness or who face an immediate risk of homelessness.

Both programs will be launched in the next few weeks.

“Families in crisis don’t have time to spare, and our state agencies are coordinating a plan to make it easier for people to get the support they need,” said Governor Cooper.

A third fund will be set up for local governments to use to help residents pay rent and utility bills. The $28 million in federal funding will be available to cities with fewer than 50,000 residents or counties with fewer than 200,000 residents. The funds can be used for internet access, food distribution, Covid-19 testing and training for healthcare workers.