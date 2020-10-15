x
Gov. Cooper to give Coronavirus update Thursday as cases continue to rise in the state

There were nearly 2,000 positive cases of Coronavirus reported on Wednesday in North Carolina.
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 24, 2020, file photo, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper arrives for a news briefing on the coronavirus at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C. With reported coronavirus cases rising rapidly in many states, governors are getting lots of advice on how to respond. Cooper announced a statewide mask rule and three-week pause on further reopenings, moves that were supported by a nurses association. But Cooper has faced pushback from Republican lawmakers and small businesses that are still shuttered, including bars, gyms and bowling alleys, which have tried to overturn the governor’s orders through legal action or legislation. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is scheduled to give an update Thursday as Covid-19 cases continue to trend upward in the state.  

On Tuesday, North Carolina's Department of Health and Human Services Secretary, Dr. Mandy Cohen, said Coronavirus metrics are headed in the wrong direction in the state.

New data shows the number of average daily cases of Coronavirus are climbing in North Carolina with more than 1,900 people reporting positive tests results on Wednesday.  

The uptick in cases comes following an executive order to push the state into Phase 3 of reopening on October 2.  The order allowed bars, gyms and other large venues to reopen at limited capacity. Governor Cooper issued the Phase 3 order to expire on October 23.

 The governor said the three week time period would allow for quick adjustments to the restrictions as the state moved into cooler weather, flu season, and also awaited possible impacts on the numbers from prior reopening stages. 

Like dozens of states, North Carolina is experiencing a resurgence of viral spread, which health officials link to cooler weather, more gatherings, and greater lapses in COVID-safe protocol as people deal with pandemic fatigue.

