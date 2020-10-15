Gov. Cooper to give Coronavirus update Thursday as cases continue to rise in the state

There were nearly 2,000 positive cases of Coronavirus reported on Wednesday in North Carolina.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is scheduled to give an update Thursday as Covid-19 cases continue to trend upward in the state.

On Tuesday, North Carolina's Department of Health and Human Services Secretary, Dr. Mandy Cohen, said Coronavirus metrics are headed in the wrong direction in the state.

New data shows the number of average daily cases of Coronavirus are climbing in North Carolina with more than 1,900 people reporting positive tests results on Wednesday.

The uptick in cases comes following an executive order to push the state into Phase 3 of reopening on October 2. The order allowed bars, gyms and other large venues to reopen at limited capacity. Governor Cooper issued the Phase 3 order to expire on October 23.

The governor said the three week time period would allow for quick adjustments to the restrictions as the state moved into cooler weather, flu season, and also awaited possible impacts on the numbers from prior reopening stages.