Governor Roy Cooper to give update on Covid-19 in North Carolina

Cooper's Phase 3 Executive Order is set to expire Friday as Covid-19 cases continue to rise in the state.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper will talk about rising Coronavirus cases in the state during a briefing Wednesday afternoon. He is also expected to address what may happen when Phase 3 of his reopening plan expires this week.

The governor's executive order which allows bars, theaters and entertainment venues to open at reduced capacity is set to expire on Friday, October 23. Phase 3 of the state's reopening plan was set to last three weeks to give officials time to monitor case numbers and make adjustments as needed.

The impending expiration of Phase 3 comes just days after North Carolina has seen huge spikes in Covid-19 cases. On Tuesday the state reported 1,578 new cases and an average positivity rate of 6.1%. There are currently 1,203 people hospitalized with the Coronavirus in North Carolina.

On Friday, October 16, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported the state's highest one-day increase of laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases to date. 2,684 new cases were reported Friday.

Like dozens of states, North Carolina is experiencing a resurgence of viral spread, which health officials link to cooler weather, more gatherings, and greater lapses in COVID-safe protocol as people deal with pandemic fatigue.



NCDHHS has issued guidance for fall-related events to help organizers and consumers minimize the risk for COVID-19 transmission. Even in small groups of close friends or extended family, it is critical that all North Carolinians wear a face-covering whenever they are in close contact with anyone outside their immediate household.