Gov. Cooper encourages younger generations to help seniors make online vaccination appointments

Health officials are concerned that for some, the digital divide may be the only barrier between them and the shot.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Vaccine administrators and health officials said one of the biggest hurdles they’ve seen for seniors getting their vaccine has been technology, as not everyone over 65 knows how to sign up online and may not even have an email.

Health officials are concerned that for some, the digital divide may be the only barrier between them and the shot.

“Not everyone can get online,” 93-year-old Jean Little said.

Luckily for Little, she had some help signing up for hers.

“My daughter did it for me,” Little said. "She makes my life a lot easier."

Turns out, that is a luxury not all seniors have.

Rock Hill deputy city manager Jimmy Bagley said it's one of the biggest issues they’re facing.

“The hardest problem is getting people enrolled in the VAMS system," Bagley said. "The system requires an email. We know there are certain populations that don’t have that and it takes anywhere between 24-48 hours in email correspondence back and forth to set up your account.”

Governor Roy Cooper said they're running into the same issue in the Tarheel state.

“People who do have access to the internet and the time and ability are often more successful at getting appointments, I think the team realizes that,” Cooper said.

Bagley said there are other options, though.

“I would encourage people to try to schedule appointments with some of the pharmacies because it’s a smaller setup and people can manage that,” Bagley said.

DHEC also now has a new vaccine information hotline to help South Carolinians with making appointments, and there are pop up vaccine availabilities via health providers in North Carolina.

On Thursday, Atrium Health held a first-come, first-serve drive-up vaccine clinic at St. Paul Baptist Church in Charlotte.

“The team is working very hard to make sure there are many avenues for seniors to make appointments,” Cooper said.

In the meantime, Cooper said seniors could benefit from younger generations stepping up.