Governor Cooper to give update as Covid-19 cases spike in North Carolina

More than 2,200 people tested positive for Coronavirus on Monday. That's among the highest number of cases since the virus peak in July.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and state health leaders are set to give an update on Coronavirus cases Tuesday afternoon.

The state has seen a dramatic spike in cases of Covid-19. NCDHHS reported more than 1,500 new cases Tuesday. On Monday, 2,258 tested positive for the virus in the state. That is among the highest number of daily cases since the peak of the virus back in July. The average number of new cases is steadily climbing over the past several weeks as well.

North Carolina Health and Human Services numbers show 5.7 percent of Covid-19 tests are coming back positive. That number is has risen slightly over the past several days but has stayed fairly steady over the past several weeks.

The rise in cases comes on the heels of the governor's announcement that the state was moving into Phase 3 of reopening. At 5 p.m. on Friday, October 2, bars, theaters and large outdoor venues reopened under reduced capacity.