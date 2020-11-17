Governors of North and South Carolina silent as COVID cases surge, lockdowns loom across the country

States from coast to coast imposed lockdowns and tightened restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19. Leaders in both Carolinas remained silent to start the week.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As states across the country impose lockdowns and further restrictions to try to curb the spread of the surging coronavirus, the governors of both North Carolina and South Carolina remained silent Monday.

The United States recorded more than 1 million COVID-19 cases for the week ending Nov. 14th. Health experts with the CDC caution there could be an additional 35,000 deaths by Dec. 5th.

A growing number of states and municipalities across the country have implemented curfews, stay-at-home orders, additional restrictions, or lockdowns.

Neither North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper nor South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issued statements or gave any public indication that their states could be moving in a similar direction.

Cooper did announce last week that he is reducing the number of people who can gather indoors to a maximum of 10.

The order does not extend to restaurants and bars however, Cooper and Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen do expect families to follow the rule for Thanksgiving plans.

“I know it is easier said than done,” Cohen said in a video she posted over the weekend, imploring people once again to cancel Thanksgiving travel plans and holiday gatherings.

“By celebrating virtually, or outdoors, if possible, we can continue to stay on top of this pandemic and slow the spread of COVID,” she said.

At least 35 states now have some form of a mask mandate, including North Carolina. South Carolina does not have a statewide order.

In a recent interview, Gov. Henry McMaster said he does not intend to impose one.

“We cannot do that on a statewide level,” McMaster said. “We don’t have enough enforcers, and one size never fits all in something like this.”

Meanwhile, conversations continue on the state and county levels in North Carolina about what, if any, additional measures should be taken to mitigate the case spread.

At the most recent Mecklenburg County Commission meeting, county health director Gibbie Harris gave an update on the spread of the virus in the community.

Harris said that all numbers are trending in the wrong direction.

When asked if a lockdown is necessary here at this time, Harris rejected that idea for now.

“To start locking things down now when our numbers are still somewhat manageable, our hospitals still have capacity, people are still working, it would be a hard sell, a pretty hard sell in our community,” Harris said.

Mecklenburg County continues to follow the statewide order regarding mask use and gatherings. In order for the county to impose stricter policies, there would have to be buy-in from every municipality in the county.

County commissioners said they did not believe the idea would have enough support.

“From the beginning, this has been a balance,” Harris said. “It’s not just about COVID, but it’s about the economy, it’s about the health of our people, it’s about the fiscal health of our people.”

Harris said she is closely watching the trends happening in other states, and while she is concerned, she also could not say whether it could be an indication of what is to come in the Carolinas.