Key Facts:

The number of U.S. deaths from COVID-19 was more than 8,000 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Sunday, according to numbers from Johns Hopkins University. More than a quarter of those are in New York City.

The worldwide total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is just over 1.1 million with almost 65,000 deaths and 252,000 recoveries.

US Senator Ted Cruz comments on protesters getting arrested outside Charlotte abortion clinic

US Senator Ted Cruz took to Twitter in reference to eight people arrested in Charlotte on Saturday. The eight arrested were protesting in a group of around 50, violating North Carolina's Stay At Home order, according to CMPD.

CMPD says they asked those who exceeded the allowed amount of people to leave. Then, 12 who refused to leave were cited.

After the citations, eight people still refused to leave — those eight were arrested, charged with Violation of Emergency Prohibitions and Restrictions in response to the Stay at Home Order.

Sen. Cruz shared a video posted by "Benham Brothers" of Charlotte on Twitter, showing the protesters speaking with CMPD.

"My friend David Benham was unconstitutionally arrested today in NC for peacefully providing pregnancy counseling outside an abortion clinic," Sen. Cruz said, in part, in a tweet. "If NC deems abortion “essential,” then pregnancy care services are as well. This is WRONG; Governor Cooper should be ashamed."

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has not publicly acknowledged the tweet from Sen. Cruz, or the Charlotte arrests.

