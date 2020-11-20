Greensboro orders emergency declaration due to spike in COVID-19 cases, businesses in violation will be fined

Mayor Vaughan said the declaration goes into effect at 5 p.m., Friday, Nov. 20 and will remain in effect until it is modified or rescinded.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The city of Greensboro is under an emergency declaration.

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan issued the order Friday afternoon to reinforce Governor Roy Cooper’s Executive Order 176. The order requires the use of face-covering by persons in North Carolina and reduces the occupancy limits of indoor activities.

Mayor Vaughan said the declaration goes into effect at 5 p.m., Friday, Nov. 20 and will remain in effect until it is modified or rescinded.

“This enhanced State of Emergency does not include additional regulations,” Vaughan said. “This is an effort to reinforce existing regulations, allowing the city manager to deploy employees as needed.”

The city said it will cite and fine businesses found in violation of the order. That includes a $100 fine for each person found to be on the premises or within any business in excess of the limits imposed by the order.

The fine will be a civil penalty and it will be enforced by city employees, such as fire officials.

The city will first issue a violation. The second violation will including citing and issuing an order to immediately close for a 24 hour period. The third violation would force the business to close for a period of 48 hours and the business would also be cited. The business would close for 72 hours if found in violation for a fourth time.

“I want all businesses to safely remain open and to safely send our children back to school,” Vaughan said. “Until a vaccine is readily available, we must work together to stop the spread of COVID-19, by practicing the 3-Ws (Wear, Wait and Wash). Prevention is the key. Support our local business by using curbside or delivery options, especially if you cannot wear a mask.”

Offices and businesses should be in compliance with, among other things, the following specific requirements:

· Applicable capacity limits clearly marked at all entrances

· Compliance with such capacity limitations

· Signage on all entrances giving notice that face covering, over mouth and nose, is a requirement to gain admission to any such office or business

· All employees who interact with the general public wearing a face covering

· Any employee who cannot maintain social distance from other employees consistently must wear a face covering

· Social distancing must be maintained as per the Governor’s order

· Hand sanitizer must be provided