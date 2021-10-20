Mecklenburg County Public Health issues Halloween guidance

Health officials are encouraging anyone trick-or-treating this Halloween to practice the 3 W's: Wear a mask, wait 6 feet apart and wash your hands.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With Halloween less than two weeks away, health officials in Mecklenburg County issued their guidance for this year's holiday and continue to urge vaccinations for eligible people.

"Baking with pumpkins, taking hayrides and preparing your costumes aren't the only things on your October to-do list," Mecklenburg County Public Health wrote in a statement. "Add the 3Ws: Wear a mask, wait 6 feet apart and wash your hands. And at the top of the list — get vaccinated."

The good news is trick-or-treating is getting the green light, for the most part. Mecklenburg County recommends everyone stay outdoors, limit themselves to small groups and avoid crowded areas. People should also wear masks indoors (a costume doesn't count).

Mecklenburg County Public Health is encouraging everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and to celebrate Halloween at home if possible. And if you're exposed to anyone who has tested positive, you should get tested as soon as possible.

"If you're going to participate in Halloween activities or fall festivals, these are safest outdoors," Dr. Raynard Washington, the county's deputy health director, said. "Wear a mak when indoors and avoid crowded settings where social distancing is not possible. Most importantly, ensure you and your family members are vaccinated, and stay home and get tested if you have COVID-19 like symptoms."

