CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Your next late-night run to Harris Teeter is about to be cut a little short.

Harris Teeter said its stores would start closing at 9 p.m. starting Sunday until further notice.

This will give the stores more time to clean and restock their shelves.

Here is what the statement said:

Harris Teeter is committed to providing an Incredible Place to Work and Shop. To focus on cleaning, replenishment, and the well-being of our valued associates, we will close our stores at 9 p.m. each night, effective Sunday, March 15, until further notice.

