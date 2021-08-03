Harrisburg YMCA closes day camp after COVID-19 outbreak

Harrisburg YMCA said it made the decision to close the camp after "additional campers" tested positive for COVID-19.

HARRISBURG, N.C. — Harrisburg Family YMCA has closed it's day camp after numerous campers tested positive.

In a statement, Harrisburg YMCA, located in Cabarrus County, said it made the decision to close the camp after "additional campers" tested positive for COVID-19. The center said it's working with Cabarrus Health Alliance.

The YMCA is asking campers and staff to quarantine for 10 days from Tuesday. If they aren't showing symptoms, quarantined individuals can return to the camp starting Aug. 14.

The age and number of campers who tested positive for the virus is still unclear.

"This is an unfortunate event for parents, campers and the Y," the Harrisburg YMCA said in a statement. "However, the YMCA’s emphasis is on the health and well-being of all members, participants and staff."

Harrisburg YMCA director did not immediately respond to WCNC Charlotte.

Currently only those 12 and older are approved to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 99 children between 0 and 17 tested positive for coronavirus in Cabarrus County last week. This was the most number of cases among children in the county since the week of April 18th.

