Health, fire officials warn public to balance celebration, COVID-19 precautions

Officials are asking the public to balance the celebration of our country with COVID-19 precautions.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With the 4th of July just two days away, health and fire officials are warning people to stay safe this holiday weekend.

"We are asking everyone to limit your outings to immediate family members and avoid large gatherings,” said Jackie Gilmore, Captain with Charlotte Fire Department.

Fireworks stores across the border in South Carolina, like Red Rocket Fireworks, report sales are up this year as people plan their own at-home festivities with many public fireworks displays canceled.

Mecklenburg County fire officials are warning North Carolina customers to only buy legal fireworks that are legal in North Carolina.

"Make sure it's not anything that leaves the ground because those are not legal in North Carolina,” said Christie Russell, fire and life safety educator with Charlotte Fire Department.

Doctors with Atrium Health are preparing for the holiday weekend and the injuries that can result from setting off fireworks.

"I think fireworks are dangerous,” said Dr. Steven Teich, a pediatric surgeon with Atrium Health. “Fireworks and kids are a bad combination, so people need to be really, really careful when it comes to fireworks."

Pets are another concern as shelters typically see an increase in runaways around the 4th of July.

"Make sure you keep your pets in the house because they get scared with the fireworks that are going off, maybe other people are shooting in the neighborhood, and you could lose your pet for a few hours,” said Russell.

With COVID-19 still present across the Carolinas, doctors are encouraging people to practice social distancing with their at-home gatherings to slow the spread of the virus.

"I do have concerns if the social distancing guidelines and recommendations are not followed that we will have increased cases,” said Dr. Chris Branner, specialty medical director, Urgent Care Services at Atrium Health.