Health leaders voice concern over Charlotte megachurch gathering

An Elevation Church representative responded by saying that the church took precautions.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte megachurch is facing scrutiny from Mecklenburg County health leaders after videos posted on social media show a packed worship gathering this week.

Videos show people side by side at Elevation Church in Ballantyne with little to no social distancing or masks.

Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said she is aware of the situation.

“We have had conversations with them and are continuing to have conversations with them,” Harris said.

WCNC Charlotte reached out to Elevation Church regarding the worship gathering, and a representative responded by saying that the church took precautions for this specific instance.

Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris responded to videos online showing a packed worship gathering at Elevation Church in Ballantyne this week. Harris said the county is aware of the situation and is having conversations with the church. https://t.co/iTWsobzwef — Kendall Morris (@KendallMorrisTV) January 22, 2021

A church representative said in an email to WCNC Charlotte, "We recently hosted a small worship gathering during the week where, unlike our typical weekly church gatherings, we were able to test all 195 people for COVID-19 on-site upon arrival and anyone who tested positive went home to quarantine."

Harris said testing is not the solution to host a gathering.

"A negative test is a point in time. That does not mean that that person could not become infected or is not already infected,” Harris said. "We are asking them as we've asked everybody else in our community to wear masks, to socially distance, and not to gather in large groups."

Churches are protected under the First Amendment and are not subject to the restrictions under North Carolina’s Executive Order.

According to state data, religious gatherings represent the highest number of cluster-related deaths at 35.

Harris said no outbreaks or clusters have been linked to Elevation Church, but health leaders are watching it carefully.

As the county is at a critical stage right now regarding COVID-19 cases, Harris said it is important for people to do their part.