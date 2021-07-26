Mecklenburg County health officials explain why even fully vaccinated people may need to wear masks

The CDC is considering recommending fully vaccinated people wear masks.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With COVID-19 cases on the rise in every state in the country, the CDC could soon recommend that even fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors. Mecklenburg County health officials said they are watching the guidance closely, and explained why a move like that would help.

"None of us want to close things down again, none of us,” Mecklenburg County health director Gibbie Harris said.

Harris said the only way to prevent that is to stop COVID-19 from spreading.

“Unfortunately here in Mecklenburg County, as well as the state, as well as the nation, our numbers are going up,” Harris said.

It’s why the CDC is now considering releasing new guidelines that fully vaccinated people should wear masks indoors.

"Even if you are vaccinated if you become infected we think you can still spread the virus,” Harris said.

Harris said the guidance keeps changing because the virus keeps changing and health officials are constantly learning more.

“I understand that people feel like we’re just all over the map and we’re not able to give them good solid information they can count on,” Harris said.

Harris said health officials have tried to be transparent and update the public on how to stay safe based on the latest information they have.

What Harris said health officials firmly believe is vaccinated people are less likely to catch the virus.

"If you’re much less likely to get infected then obviously you're much less likely to spread the virus,” Harris said.

Unvaccinated people have been suffering worse, making up 99% of the country’s hospitalizations and deaths, while vaccinated people are relatively fine even if they still catch COVID-19.

"Typically your symptoms are quite mild, many of them are asymptomatic,” Harris said.

Since it’s still possible for anyone to spread it, though, Harris said masks would be a way to combat it.

"The more infections, the greater opportunity this virus has to mutate,” Harris said. "The more it mutates the more likelihood that we're at some point going to get where these vaccines aren’t protecting people anymore. Until we can get more people vaccinated masking might be one of the options we have to live with."

"Obviously I don’t think any business owner wants to hear that at this time," Rick Bellino, the general manager of Mellow Mushroom, said.

Bellino said sales are up and things had finally felt back to normal, but he’ll do whatever is necessary.