COVID-19 precautions are dying off. At the same time, health officials are keeping an eye on a new subvariant.

The CDC says BA.2, a subvariant of omicron, has been tripling in prevalence every two weeks.

NORFOLK, Va. — A new subvariant of omicron is spreading across the United States.

The CDC reports the BA.2 variant has been tripling in prevalence every two weeks.

This comes as North Carolina’s governor announced the state is moving into the next phase of the pandemic.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday that they are now focused on preparing for the risk that something like this ever happens again.

"Now we turn the page on the pandemic, knowing that we have the tools for people and businesses to make the right choices for themselves."

He said hospitalizations and cases are down across the state. So, the health department is taking steps forward.

"This virus will still be with us, but it won’t disrupt us," he said.

Kody Kinsley, secretary for the Department of Health and Human Services, said the plan moving forward will focus on four key components.

"Empowering individuals, maintaining health system capacity, collaborating with local partners and prioritizing equity," he said.

That being said, there’s a new variant health officials are watching.

We first told you about "stealth omicron" or the BA.2 variant back in January.

Doctors said it was not a variant of concern. It still isn’t, but now it’s picking up speed.

Overseas in China, more than 50 million people are heading back into lockdown after a viral resurgence of this particular variant.

European countries are already seeing an uptick in cases, and so are places like New York City here in the U.S.

"We're probably about 3 to 4 weeks behind the UK -- so while the UK is seeing a bump up of infections right now, we'll get further into our spring before we start to see it happen here," Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner told ABC News.

Dr. Anthony Fauci also said BA.2 does not appear to be any more severe than omicron, but that it's very transmissible.

He said Americans should be prepared to readopt mitigation measures if we do see another wave here.