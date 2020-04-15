CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Atrium Health and Novant Health say the hospital bed surge capacity they are building is sufficient for now and they do not need a field hospital for the COVID-19 patients they serve within their systems.

In a letter, Tuesday night to Mecklenburg County Manager Dena R. Diorio, Atrium Health CEO Gene Woods and Novant Health CEO Carl Armato say that compliance with the local and statewide stay at home orders is making a field hospital unnecessary for now.

"As a result of our combined efforts, we believe we are now in a position to meet the 600 medical beds needed that were previously requested in a field hospital, assuming the effects of social distancing trend continues the current trajectory," the letter went on to say.

However, the letter warns that the situation could change if compliance starts to drop too soon.

“It is important to note this trend could reverse quickly if social distancing is eased prematurely without supporting data. Recognizing the dynamic nature of this once-in-a-lifetime pandemic, we must stay committed to ongoing, prudent assessment of the situation and remain ready to adjust as needed,” said Woods and Armato.

Two weeks ago, modeling without social distancing led the hospitals to request a 3,000-bed mass care facility. They revised the request to 600 beds last week as the impact of social distancing began taking effect.

Public Health Director Gibbie Harris says the announcement is another sign that the Stay at Home Order is working.

“We are obviously pleased, but we can’t stop now,” said Harris. “We have to continue the compliance, flatten the curve, and get beyond this.”

