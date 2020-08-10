Did you attend Mecktoberfest? Health officials say you may want to get tested for COVID-19.

"If you went there and didn't wear a mask and didn't social distance, you should be tested," Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Concerns over coronavirus are prompting Mecklenburg County health officials to issue an urgent message: anyone who attended Old Mecklenburg Brewery's annual Mecktoberfest celebration should get tested.

Two people have were there have contracted the virus.

"If you went there and didn't wear a mask and didn't social distance, you should be tested," Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris said.

In the past, health officials warned gathering like Mecktoberfest could become a hotspot for the virus.

Isaac Cochran was there, right now he has no symptoms of COVID-19.

"We were wearing masks anytime we were up from the table," Cochran said.

Cochran said the event almost felt like business as usual, before the pandemic.

"The outside was pretty full," Cochran said. "I didn't go over to the plague to see how many people are allowed inside and divide it by two and count, but it did seem like less than maybe normal."

OMB released the following statement:

“OMB has always and will continue to work diligently to ensure that we comply with and adhere to all county, state and national health regulations and recommendations. It is also perhaps the easiest place in town to enjoy a beer or a meal with friends while social distancing. If you are not sure, and would like to see what a safe and enjoyable place OMB is, we encourage you to visit and see for yourself.”

Cochran said he would like to believe OMB did what they could to keep people safe.

"Hopefully they wouldn't put anyone at risk or danger so hopefully they had the right amount of tables set out," Cochran said.

Under Phase 3, restaurants and breweries are only allowed 50% capacity.

Gibbie Harris also urged those who has gone to other large gatherings, like protests or private events.