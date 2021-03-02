Health officials warn Super Bowl parties could lead to more restrictions into warmer months

COVID-19 numbers in the community are finally headed in the right direction. Going to a party loses sight of the bigger picture.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Super Bowl weekend is coming up and health officials are hoping people’s plans involve staying at home so it doesn’t become another super spreader event.

Nefelie's owner Gus Stamouls said Super Bowl weekend is usually great for business.

“Any game like that is extra income,” Stamouls said.

Unfortunately because of the curfew this year, he said they’re not even going to open.

“With the curfew at 9 p.m. there’s no point of opening for the Super Bowl," Stamouls said. "You're not going to send everybody home in the 3rd quarter.”

Public Health Director Gibbie Harris and Public Health Medical Director Dr. Meg Sullivan provide an update on COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County. https://t.co/zp8ZRT23Ft — Mecklenburg County (@MeckCounty) February 3, 2021

Stamouls said it’s more of a kick in the teeth knowing people may still just go to house parties instead.

“It just frustrates me that I can’t be open, have those people here,” Stamouls said.

Stamouls said he feels it’d be a safer option comparatively.

“We sanitize every 10-15 min, we have better ventilation here," Stamouls said. "But when you close yourself inside a house and you're having a party, there’s a lot more risk there.”

“Every time we do have something like this there always is a spike, be it a holiday, Christmas, New Year's, Thanksgiving,” Fauci said.

Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris said COVID-19 numbers in the community are finally headed in the right direction.

“Our numbers are coming down but we’re still at higher levels than we’ve been since the beginning of the pandemic,” Harris said.

Harris said going to a party loses sight of the bigger picture.

“Instant gratification," Harris said. "Let's have a Super Bowl party, let's do things we normally do. The potential for exposure just goes through the roof.”

It's why Harris said they are urging people to sit this weekend out.