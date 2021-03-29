Could hearing loss be a side effect of COVID-19?

A new study suggests a surprising number of coronavirus patients are dealing with hearing issues.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nearly every week we learn about new side effects associated with COVID-19.

We all know of the common ones, like shortness of breath and losing your sense of taste or smell. And now we're learning your hearing may be impacted.

A new study suggests a surprising number of coronavirus patients are dealing with hearing issues.

Let's connect the dots.

Research out of The University of Manchester in Britain found nearly 15% of COVID-19 patients reported tinnitus, a ringing in the ears.

Nearly 8% reported hearing loss, while just over 7% suffered from vertigo.

Hearing problems can be caused by other viruses, like measles and mumps because they damage the sensory cells in the inner ear.

It is still not clear why COVID-19 could be causing these issues and we don't know how long these symptoms last.

Some patients report ongoing problems, while others say they clear up after a while.

A year-long study is being conducted in the UK to investigate the long term-impact on hearing in coronavirus patients.

Researchers are hoping to find out what parts of the auditory system are affected.