Help in the Carolinas for residents facing evictions

On Monday, June, 1st the state is lifting a two month restriction on evictions.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the unemployment numbers continue to rise, so does the emotional strain for people who live in North Carolina, struggling to pay rent.

Monday, June, 1st the state is lifting a two month restriction on evictions. That means anyone who has not paid rent or any late fees associated with their rent, could be kicked out of their homes. It’s a harsh reality for those who have been out of a job since the start of the pandemic.

"My feelings are all over the place and June 1st is just another thing that adds to it,” a woman who wished to remain anonymous told WCNC Charlotte.

Non profit organizations are stepping into help. ACTION NC is making sure tenants know the legal process of an eviction.

For example, landlords can't just kick you out of your homes without going through the courts first.

"if their locks are changed or if they're sent a letter that says they have to be out by this date, if it’s not coming from the court, saying this is your court date, this is your time to present your case, don't leave,” said Jessica Moreno. ACTION NC has set up a hotline to provide tips for people who are facing eviction. The number is 704-284-7154.

In South Carolina, the freeze on evictions was lifted may 15th. We’ve checked around our viewing area to see how many people have been evicted in the last two weeks. So far, Chester was the only county that had numbers readily available. Since May 15th, there have been 6 evictions and 14 eviction notices filed in Chester County.

Overall, South Carolina faces the highest rates of eviction in the nation. To help put an end to the housing crisis, SC thrive and SC housing , two non -profit organizations have set aside $5-million dollars to help pay rent for residents who are facing hard times.

“We can help people up to $1,500” said Liz Walsh with SC Thrive.

To apply, visit https://scthrive.org/covid-19-rental-assistance-program/.