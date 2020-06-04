CHARLOTTE, N.C. — High school senior Olivia Oosterhouse was looking forward to senior prom. But because of the coronavirus, she’ll never get to wear to dress to the dance.

“It was kind of sad, “Olivia Oosterhouse said. She was all dressed up with no place to go. Well, sort of. She was all dressed up.

“I thought it would be funny if I put on my prom dress for all my classes on Friday because that’s when our prom was supposed to be,” she explained. “I got up and ready at 7. Did my hair and makeup. All my teachers thought it was funny.”

The Davidson Day senior decided to take it one step further. She held a zoom video conference on prom night for her friends.

“Just having everyone get all dressed up,” Oosterhouse said. “I was like ‘give us a spin.’ Everyone was in better spirits after that.”

Myers Park High School senior Alex Kosarek is getting creative too. He’s a champion rower who can’t train normally right now.

“I’m usually on the water every day from 4:30 to 6:30,” he said. “I’ve been actually rowing on the pond behind my house.”

Both 18-years-olds say they’re sad about the possibility that graduation may also be canceled.

“I was looking forward to it since the beginning of the year,” Kosarek said.

“I’ve always looked forward to this,” Oosterhouse said. That first day you walk in and say ‘I can’t believe I’m going to graduate!’ So not being able to spend these last moments with these people I’ve known forever, it just sucks. So I really hope we can do a graduation at some point.”

Graduation for Davidson Day was originally scheduled for mid-May but there has not been an update yet on where that stands.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools had graduation ceremonies scheduled to begin in late May. CMS said there has not been a decision yet on if those will happen as scheduled.

