Here's how CMPD will enforce new COVID-19 restrictions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina will be implementing a modified stay-at-home order and a nighttime curfew beginning Friday, Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday as COVID-19 trends continue to rise statewide.

Businesses, including restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses, most retail stores and more will be required to close at 10 p.m. Alcohol sales are required to stop at 9 p.m. The sale of alcohol cannot resume until 7 a.m.

Some exclusions apply, such as in the construction and manufacturing industries.

"The modified Stay at Home Order is also a reminder that we must be vigilant the rest of the day - wearing a face mask when we are with people we don't live with, keeping a safe distance from others, and washing our hands," Gov. Cooper said.

When Governor Cooper decided to implement these new restrictions it falls to local law enforcement to decide how they’re going to enforce the rules.

CMPD said they plan to operate on a complaint basis.

This means they won’t be driving around to catch businesses that may be breaking the rules. And they won’t be putting up checkpoints and conducting traffic stops to ask why people are out past 10 p.m.

CMPD said they may just ask people in the course of their regular duties.

Police said having to enforce more rules does put more of a strain on their resources. Deputy Chief Estes said they are up to the challenge. He said that the community can help make their jobs easier by complying.