CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new warning as Carolinians continue to panic shop. Some cities are concerned the scarcity of toilet paper could prompt people to make substitutions.

It's a problem hard to dispose of, wet wipes clogging city pipes.

Some wipes that say they're flushable really aren't.

"Several calls, more than usual," said Micheal and Son, plumbing service manager, Brian Thompson.

He says they've seen an uptick in customers ever since the start of the coronavirus outbreak. He says wipes have no place in our pipes.

"If you have a number of wipes that build up inside your plumbing system, it's going to back your toilets up and you'll have to call the plumber to get the system cleaned out," Thompson said.

Charlotte Water officials say people flushing wipes can cause blockages -- when that happens, sewage backs up and seeps out into homes, businesses, streets, even local waterways.

Cleaning out the wipes can cost big bucks.

"300 bucks or more," Thompson said.

Next time you use a wipe, think before you flush because a public health issue dealing with sewage is the last thing the city would want to worry about while dealing with the COVID-19 crisis.

If you do have to use wipes, experts say to put it in the trash can.

