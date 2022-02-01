Federal support staff coming to Atrium Health Pineville, state health agency confirms

NCDHHS said the state is also receiving 25 Advanced Life Support Ambulances.

PINEVILLE, N.C. — A team of 16 federal support staff members from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will arrive in North Carolina on Wednesday to help with a surge in Atrium Health Pineville's emergency department.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) confirmed the details via a news release on Tuesday, February 1. The team from HHS are set to remain on hand through Feb. 13, 2022. This federal team includes five oversight and support personnel and 11 clinicians. The 11 clinicians include one physician, two advanced practice providers, four registered nurses, and four paramedics.

"We’re extremely grateful for the support of our state and federal governments, specifically Governor Cooper, NCDHHS and HHS, to share this team of medical professionals for our Atrium Health Pineville emergency department," said Dr. James Hunter, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer for Atrium Health. "Our dedicated health care heroes at Atrium Health have worked very hard throughout the pandemic, and like many others across the country, are feeling the effects of this latest surge. Knowing their work is being recognized and supplemented by this team to lend a hand is very meaningful for them."

The support personnel inbound to Pineville is not the only boost coming from HHS; 25 Advanced Life Support Ambulances for patient transfer will also arrive in the Tar Heel State on Thursday, making for a total of 50 ambulances so far since Jan. 4, 2022. Of the 25 new ambulances, seven will head to Mecklenburg County and two to Rutherford County. The ambulances also include their own staffing.

"We continue to find and deploy every available resource to deal with this surge of COVID-19 from the Omicron variant," said Susan Kansagra, Senior Deputy Director for the Division of Public Health. "Our hospitals continue to deal with near-record levels of patients, and this federal support is one of many levers we are using to meet demand."