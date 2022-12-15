Holiday travel causing concern as COVID-19 cases start to tick back up

New data from North Carolina health officials show everything from hospitalizations to case numbers reaching highest levels in months.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — COVID-19 numbers are continuing to spike ahead of the holidays, with new data from North Carolina health officials showing hospitalizations and case numbers are reaching their highest levels in months.

In Mecklenburg County, cases are up 109% with emergency department visits for COVID-19 symptoms increasing by 18% in comparison to about two weeks ago.

"So my biggest concern right now is the waning immunity and the older adults in our community and the need for those adults to get boosters," Dr. David Priest with Novant Health said.

Health officials say the fewer people who are protected, the more difficult this winter could be, but it is not too late to get vaccinated.

"It could end earlier, or it could just be longer which of course would just mean more stress and strain on our systems," Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Raynard Washington said.

