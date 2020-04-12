Fort Mill 'Hotel Takeover Party' canceled after potential backlash as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

According to the event's website, several hundred people were expected to attend a 'hotel takeover party' at the Clarion Hotel.

FORT MILL, S.C. — An event that was set to take place in Fort Mill this weekend has been canceled following potential backlash from the community, a spokesperson for the event's venue confirms.

As coronavirus cases continue to surge across the Carolinas, several WCNC Charlotte viewers expressed their concerns over what they said could have been a super spreader event.

The events page entailed party floors, shot rooms and ballroom parties featuring DJs. All of this as coronavirus numbers in South Carolina soar, and as hospitalizations continue to climb.

The spokesperson for the Clarion Hotel released the following statement: