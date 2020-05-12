How a Davidson-based company will be part of crucial COVID-19 vaccine 'cold chain'

Thermo King, a brand of Davidson-based Trane Technologies, will be one piece of the logistical puzzle of transporting the vaccine from manufacturer to hospital.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine will be a monumental moment in the pandemic saga, but it will also be a monumental undertaking.

From manufacturer to distribution site to hospital, the vaccines currently waiting in the wings will require cold storage, and in Pfizer's case, ultra-cold storage. It is a cold chain that will need to remain unbroken as doses start to ship at a large scale.

Davidson-based Trane Technologies will have a hand in ensuring the important climate-controlled system required for the shipping and storage of these vaccines. Thermo King, a brand of Trane, has been working for months on equipment and solutions to solve the unique puzzles brought about by the pandemic and the leading vaccine candidates.

"I think it's complex in that sense that all countries all over the world are waiting for the vaccine," said Karin De Bondt, President of Thermo King Americas. "Two is the sheer volume that will have to happen. They are estimating between 15 and 12 billion vaccines. And then, these different temperature requirements, with Pfizer at -70ºC."

The cold chain is a multi-step process that can span several days, with doses shipping by truck, boat, or plane, traveling to a distribution center, then, to a hospital or other vaccination site, and eventually, to a patient's arm.

De Bondt said the degree of cold needed for the vaccine, particularly Pfizer's, is unique.

"That is very special... and quite exceptional. I think, in the future, there might be more of these cases," she said. "Our cold storage solution at -70ºC--that used to be more designed for sushi, which we've really amended to make sure it's right for vaccines."

After months of planning and adapting to meet the needs of this critical step, De Bondt said the Thermo King staff is happy to be part of the solution.