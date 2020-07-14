How are you coping with the coronavirus pandemic?

Medical experts say at least a third of all Americans are suffering from severe anxiety. The question is, how are you coping?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is no question we’re all under a lot of stress right now because of the pandemic.

Medical experts say at least a third of all Americans are suffering from severe anxiety. The question is, how are you coping?

For some, the coping mechanism can lead to potentially dangerous consequences. One Charlotte-area clinic that treats patients with mental health issues says they are seeing more patients in need than ever before.

“It’s scary- scary time. The national institute of mental health has said were gonna see a tsunami of health issues,” said Hopeway CEO Dr. Alyson Kuroski-Mazzei.

Hopeway is a Charlotte mental health treatment center, and Kuroski-Mazzei says there is no doubt this is a stressful time for all of us.

“We are seeing a huge spike in anxiety, depression substance use disorders,” she said.

Text messages to national mental health helplines went from 1,700 in April to more than 20,000 in May.

At Hopeway, they’re getting a lot of calls for help.

“You end up drinking more not exercising, or doing things that aren’t healthy because you’re stressed out,'" she said.

Even people who don’t typically have a substance abuse problem can get into trouble.

“I think its really difficult right now because those who don’t have an alcohol disorder may just be drinking more or binge drinking,” Kuroski-Mazzei said.

Dr. Melissa Engle with Healing Springs Ranch says, “ When you can’t work and your home and can’t get out it's even worse so more and more people are drinking during the day.”

The experts say it’s all about moderation and control.

“You’ve gotta monitor yourself- all of us can lean into something too much whether its workaholism, gambling, shopping we just have to watch ourselves and police ourselves and make sure we're not doing it excessively,” Engle said.

Especially if you’ve got an addictive personality, opioid deaths are on the rise since the pandemic started.

“We have seen a surge in opiate use disorders as well as deaths,” Hopeways CEO says.

The best advice? Talk to someone. Hopeway is reaching more patients than ever before through telehealth and even phone calls.

“We’re all struggling right now to figure out how to best move forward in this new way of living,” Engle said.

Even if you're not quite ready to see a professional, they say talk to family, friends, or colleagues. Tt helps just talking to someone and realizing we’re all struggling through this on some level.