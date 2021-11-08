More South Carolina restaurants masking up as Delta variant surges

How are restaurants reacting to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in South Carolina? Here's what we learned.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — With the rise in COVID cases and low vaccine numbers in our state, more restaurants are masking up again.

That's according to the Board Chair of the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association (SCRLA).

On Wednesday, health experts talked about how positive cases are reported in restaurants and how they're handled.

"I think we all let our guard down a little bit," said Bobby Williams, Board Chair of SCRLA and CEO of Lizard's Thicket restaurants. "I think we're back in a crisis."

At Lizard's Thicket, Williams says employees are masked and sanitizing is ramping up.

"Back in 2020, we were taking time to sanitize the restaurants. We've all stopped doing that because we thought we were out of this pandemic," Williams said. "Now, we're starting again."

Following conversations with restaurant owners in South Carolina over the weekend, Williams says he learned more employees across the state are masking up again.

Yelp added 2 new, free attributes – Proof of vaccination required & All staff fully vaccinated. Users will be able to filter when searching on Yelp and will easily see in search results.https://t.co/ApIWOp254z — SCRLA (@SCRLA) August 6, 2021

"We're a very stressed work force, and the ones that are working, we've got to have them," he explained. "Business has been unbelievable, great, this year, but we're starting to see people a little reluctant to come back in the restaurants right now because they're worried about the Delta."

What is the protocol should an employee at a restaurant or business test positive for COVID-19?

State Epidemiologist, Dr. Linda Bell, says the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) tracks cases through the doctor or lab that confirmed the test result, and businesses do not need to report case numbers directly to the health agency.

"We identify clusters within businesses through our own contact investigations," Bell said.

If a number of cases are found at a business, DHEC will reach out to provide additional health guidance for both staff and customers.

Could a certain number of cases shut down a business temporarily? DHEC says that's up to the business. Some voluntarily close for a time to do cleaning.

"DHEC is not looking to shut down any businesses," Bell said. "That is not DHEC's role."

To ensure employers are following CDC guidelines, DHEC says they equipped several state agencies and organizations like the SC Department of Commerce, the SC Restaurant and Lodging Association and the SC Manufacturers Alliance with educational resources.

"We're not conveying this guidance in any way to harm our economy, to harm businesses," said Bell. "We just want people to have the evidence-based guidance to prevent them from being exposed."

DHEC says they provide guidelines, but they are not requirements. Routine inspections for these health precautions are not part of the protocol, Bell explained.

Officials with DHEC tell us the agency isn't involved in any decision to require vaccines for a business's employees; that would be a policy established by the business.

"DHEC has already provided the guidance that advises people that we should wear masks when we're in an indoor setting if we're in a community where there's a substantial or high transmission. At this time, that is pretty much statewide," said Bell.

Should any employee be concerned, Bell says they are referred to the U.S. Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA).

"If someone were to call in and say they were exposed or they were feeling sick, of course we don't want them to come to work," Williams said. "We all need to protect each other, and we need to get vaccinated."

DHEC says if someone tested positive for COVID, they should isolate at home for 10 days, whether they are vaccinated or not. Health experts stress the best protection is for as many people as possible to be fully-vaccinated.

To see which businesses are part of "Palmetto Priority" program, pledging to provide a clean, safe environment for staff and customers, click here.