How to use one of the at-home COVID-19 rapid test kits

The federal government and county are giving them out for free. Plus, private insurance companies will cover 8 a month.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As COVID-19 cases begin to fall, testing is still a really important resource. Stocks of at-home tests have been replenished and many people are still depending on those do-it-yourself tests to keep their kids in school or know if it’s safe to go to work.

By now, many people have gotten the free tests in the mail from the federal government. Doctors recommend keeping some in the house just in case. But using them properly is important to getting the right results.

“I think it’s a good idea to go ahead and get some tests. We do know that COVID is still going on,” Dr. Charles Bregier with Novant Health said.

Since the federal government is sending four to every house and private insurance companies will cover eight a month, more people have access to the tests. But there is some room for error, so doctors say be careful and take it slow.

MORE NEWS: Madison Cawthorn files lawsuit to stop effort to have his name removed from NC ballots

“You want to make sure that you have thoroughly disinfected the surface that you going to perform the test, where you’re going to spread out the contents of the test,” Bregier said. “Then you want to of course make sure you wash your hands thoroughly, dry them with clean paper towels and throw them away before you even open the test kit.”

Once the test kit is open, don’t touch the end of the swab that will go in your nose. Most tests will require rotating the swab gently in each nostril for about 15 seconds, but read the directions and follow them carefully. That’s the key to ensuring results are accurate and read at the right time.

“Over time a lot of test results become inactive,” Bregier said. “What might be a negative test might look like a positive test an hour after you have actually performed the test so just make sure you’re following directions very carefully.”

The percent positivity rate in @MeckCounty on Jan. 30 (latest data) was 28.9%, this is just slightly up from the day before, which was 28.7%. @wcnc — Chloe Leshner (@ChloeLeshner) February 1, 2022

MORE NEWS: Panthers announce girls high school flag football league with CMS

Mecklenburg County Health Director Dr. Raynard Washington will give a COVID-19 update at Tuesday's Board of County Commissioners meeting. According to notes on the agenda, the county plans to do another rapid test giveaway this week and will start the library program back up again too.