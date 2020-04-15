CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you've been to the grocery store lately, then you already know gloves and face masks are the new normal thanks to the coroanvirus.

But doctors say those gloves could be putting people more at risk for contracting the virus. That's because they say it gives us a false sense of security from COVID-19.

Many people assume they're protected and may not be quite as mindful about washing our hands regularly because of gloves. Some of us are putting ourselves at risk without even realizing it. Keep in mind that anything you tough with gloves on is contaminated, so if you start reaching for your phone or wallet with those dirty gloves, you may as well be touching those things with your bare hands.

"Right, because you could be having the gloves touch a surface and think, 'Oh, I'm good. Take your glove off and maybe hold it in your mouth, which I wouldn't recommend ever to do, but it's not clean so it's not clean, you haven't washed your hands and that puts you at risk," explained Dr. James Newland, an infectious disease expert at Washington University and Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

Another big problem is doctors say we're putting on and taking off our gloves the wrong way. You should always watch your hands before putting on a new pair and gloves must be taken off from the inside out; that's the only way to avoid putting yourself at risk from whatever contamination may be on them.

"But regardless, you gotta wash your hands and you're gonna wanna wipe down those gloves you have all the time either way because the transmission is my gloves to my face, and that's how i'm going to get the virus," Dr. Newland said.

Once those gloves are off, doctors say it's important to follow the golden rule and wash your hands again. So far, the CDC only recommends everyone wear face masks in public, not gloves.

If you choose to wear gloves, the CDC has published the following guide on how to safely remove them: