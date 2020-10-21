How to trick-or-treat and celebrate Halloween safely

Health experts suggest making changes to the candy distribution process to make it safer amid the pandemic.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Halloween is 10 days away, and celebrations are sure to look different this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the National Retail Federation, more than three-quarters of Americans say COVID-19 is impacting their Halloween plans. Overall participation is expected to be down to 58%.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) ranks fall Halloween activities into categories of lower risk, moderate risk, and higher risk. According to the CDC, participating in traditional trick-or-treating where treats are handed to children who go door-to-door is considered “higher risk.”

Dr. Arielle Levitan, a doctor of internal medicine and vitamin expert, said she believes there are still ways that families can safely enjoy this Halloween.

"It may not be the Halloween that we had last year,” Levitan said. “But it still can be fun and enjoyable as long as people are willing to follow the safety guidelines."

Levitan said these safety guidelines include hand washing, wearing a mask, and social distancing in small groups.

If people plan to hand out candy, Levitan said she believes it can be done if properly supervised and done from a distance.

The CDC recommends participating in one-way trick-or-treating, where individually wrapped goodie bags are lined up for families to grab and go while continuing to social distance, such as at the end of a driveway or at the edge of a yard. If someone is preparing goodie bags, the CDC recommends washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after preparing the bags.

"I definitely would not recommend the old-fashioned apple bobbing, but I don't think too many people are doing that these days anyway,” Levitan said. “I think if you use common sense, follow the guidelines that we know work, I do think that it can be a great opportunity for people to enjoy this season."

Levitan also suggests wiping down candy packages and letting it sit out before consuming the product.

Meg Kimmel, a Charlotte-area mom, said her family plans to celebrate Halloween in their neighborhood, but everyone will be set up at the end of their driveways. She said she’s sure all of her neighbors will be wearing masks, and some are planning to make individual goodie bags for the kids.

"I think we're going to just have our bowl of candy, and I'll pass it out with like salad tongs, kind of keep a safe distance,” Kimmel added.

Lower risk Halloween activities that the CDC suggests include:

carving or decorating pumpkins outside at a safe distance with neighbors or friends

decorating your house

having a virtual Halloween costume contest.

Morris Costumes is seeing more demand for spooky Halloween décor this year.

"More people are doing decorations than have ever done decorations,” said Amy Morris with Morris Costumes. “They want to decorate outside. They want to decorate inside."

Dennis Mercurio has been decking out his house in Waxhaw for more than 10 years, but this year he’s cranking it up a notch.

"Kids are like, 'Mr. Dennis, are you going to do your decorations this year?' I says, 'Yeah, they're going to be bigger and better this year,’” Mercurio said. “It's not a successful Halloween until I have at least one kid cry and not want to come up to the driveway cause they're so scared with everything."

In his yard, Mercurio said he has a graveyard, skeletons, and his own baby bassinet with a creepy figure inside. To complete the scene, he adds spooky music, smoke machines, and fog machines.

“I just wanted to try to bring some joy and happiness with the kids,” Mercurio added, “and let them have a good time and get outside and enjoy a little bit.”

According to a National Retail Federation Survey, it expects consumer spending to be up for decorations and candy from 2019, while costume spending is predicted to be down. Even so, Morris Costumes is still seeing plenty of people purchase outfits for small family gatherings or drive-by events.

The store has even added “creepy Covid masks” for people to match with their costumes and be safe.

"I think people are just tired of being inside and feeling like they're not free to do anything unusual, and Halloween is absolutely the most unusual holiday there is,” Morris said.

Even though this Halloween will be celebrated in a different way, Mercurio said he believes there are enough options out there for people to enjoy it at their own comfort level.