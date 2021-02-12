LIST: Free at-home COVID-19 tests in Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Starting Monday, Dec. 6, free COVID-19 at-home test kits will be available at additional locations around Mecklenburg County.
Mecklenburg County Public Health, in partnership with Charlotte Mecklenburg Library, began offering COVID-19 at-home test kits earlier this year to residents facing barriers to testing like difficulty accessing local testing sites or inability to purchase an at-home kit online or at a nearby pharmacy or department store.
Starting Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, locations distributing the at-home test kits include:
Mecklenburg County Public Health – Southeast
249 Billingsley Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211
Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Wednesdays: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – North County Regional
16500 Holly Crest Ln, Huntersville, NC 28078
Mondays & Wednesdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Fridays: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Sundays: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Charlotte Mecklenburg Library - West Boulevard
2157 West Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28208
Mondays & Wednesdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Fridays: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m
Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – Hickory Grove
5935 Hickory Grove Rd, Charlotte, NC 28215
Mondays & Wednesdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Fridays: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – Steele Creek
13620 Steele Creek Rd, Charlotte, NC 28273
Mondays & Wednesdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Fridays: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – South Blvd,
4429 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28209
Tuesdays & Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – Sugar Creek
4045 North Tryon St, Ste A, Charlotte, NC 28206
Tuesdays & Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – Mint Hill
6840 Matthews-Mint Hill Rd, Mint Hill, NC 28227
Tuesdays & Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Test kits are available via curbside pick-up at designated library branches and public health locations.
The kits (available while supplies last) are provided by North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services for free and no ID or insurance is required.
No appointment is necessary; public health staff will offer kits based on a walk/drive-up basis. Since at-home test kits do not require clinical supervision, a prescription from a health care provider is not required.
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.