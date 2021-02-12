x
Coronavirus

LIST: Free at-home COVID-19 tests in Mecklenburg County

Test kits are available via curbside pick-up at designated library branches and public health locations.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Starting Monday, Dec. 6, free COVID-19 at-home test kits will be available at additional locations around Mecklenburg County. 

Mecklenburg County Public Health, in partnership with Charlotte Mecklenburg Library, began offering COVID-19 at-home test kits earlier this year to residents facing barriers to testing like difficulty accessing local testing sites or inability to purchase an at-home kit online or at a nearby pharmacy or department store. 

Starting Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, locations distributing the at-home test kits include: 

Mecklenburg County Public Health – Southeast 

249 Billingsley Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211 

Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. 

Wednesdays: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. 

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – North County Regional

16500 Holly Crest Ln, Huntersville, NC 28078 

Mondays & Wednesdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. 

Fridays: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. 

Sundays: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. 

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library - West Boulevard

2157 West Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28208 

Mondays & Wednesdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. 

Fridays: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – Hickory Grove

5935 Hickory Grove Rd, Charlotte, NC 28215 

Mondays & Wednesdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. 

Fridays: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. 

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – Steele Creek

13620 Steele Creek Rd, Charlotte, NC 28273 

Mondays & Wednesdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. 

Fridays: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. 

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – South Blvd,

4429 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28209 

Tuesdays & Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. 

Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. 

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – Sugar Creek

4045 North Tryon St, Ste A, Charlotte, NC 28206 

Tuesdays & Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. 

Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. 

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – Mint Hill

6840 Matthews-Mint Hill Rd, Mint Hill, NC 28227 

Tuesdays & Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. 

Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. 

The kits (available while supplies last) are provided by North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services for free and no ID or insurance is required. 

No appointment is necessary; public health staff will offer kits based on a walk/drive-up basis. Since at-home test kits do not require clinical supervision, a prescription from a health care provider is not required. 

