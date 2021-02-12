LIST: Free at-home COVID-19 tests in Mecklenburg County

Test kits are available via curbside pick-up at designated library branches and public health locations.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Starting Monday, Dec. 6, free COVID-19 at-home test kits will be available at additional locations around Mecklenburg County.

Mecklenburg County Public Health, in partnership with Charlotte Mecklenburg Library, began offering COVID-19 at-home test kits earlier this year to residents facing barriers to testing like difficulty accessing local testing sites or inability to purchase an at-home kit online or at a nearby pharmacy or department store.

Starting Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, locations distributing the at-home test kits include:

Mecklenburg County Public Health – Southeast

249 Billingsley Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211

Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesdays: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – North County Regional

16500 Holly Crest Ln, Huntersville, NC 28078

Mondays & Wednesdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Fridays: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sundays: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library - West Boulevard

2157 West Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28208

Mondays & Wednesdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Fridays: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – Hickory Grove

5935 Hickory Grove Rd, Charlotte, NC 28215

Mondays & Wednesdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Fridays: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – Steele Creek

13620 Steele Creek Rd, Charlotte, NC 28273

Mondays & Wednesdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Fridays: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – South Blvd,

4429 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28209

Tuesdays & Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – Sugar Creek

4045 North Tryon St, Ste A, Charlotte, NC 28206

Tuesdays & Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – Mint Hill

6840 Matthews-Mint Hill Rd, Mint Hill, NC 28227

Tuesdays & Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Test kits are available via curbside pick-up at designated library branches and public health locations.

The kits (available while supplies last) are provided by North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services for free and no ID or insurance is required.

No appointment is necessary; public health staff will offer kits based on a walk/drive-up basis. Since at-home test kits do not require clinical supervision, a prescription from a health care provider is not required.

