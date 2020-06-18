HVAC companies busy installing purifiers as COVID-19 numbers spike

Hill said this time of year is typically busy for them but this year many of the calls for service are customers inquiring about cleaning the air.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Calls to HVAC companies in the Carolinas are spiking as families, businesses, schools and churches are looking for ways to purify the air they breathe, hoping to reduce the spread of Coronavirus.

“We seem to be getting a lot of phone calls based on what’s going on in our environment,” said Travis Hill with One Hour Heating and Air.

Hill said this time of year is typically busy for them but this year many of the calls for service are customers inquiring about cleaning the air, not just cooling it.

“Since we’re spending so much time inside, how can they purify the air in the home make it cleaner safer for them when they’re in the home?” Hill said.

Improvements and upgrades to an HVAC system are not a magic bullet for reducing the spread of COVID-19.

At least one study raised concern that air conditioning units could actually spread the virus around in an enclosed space. Many experts refute that claim, saying the probability is very low.

According to information from the Environmental Protection Agency filtering and circulating air does in fact help reduce the spread of viruses, but the agency still stresses the importance of coupling that cleaner air with other best practices for mitigating risks as recommended by the CDC.

Hill says many of the people calling are inquiring about upgrades to their filters and special UV sanitation systems with germicidal benefits.

“We just installed at a church yesterday,” said Hill, adding that coronavirus was their “main concern.”

Hill says families, schools, restaurants, breweries and other businesses have requested similar upgrades.