'I have to protect my clients' | Charlotte hairstylist requiring COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte hairstylist is now requiring all of her clients to be vaccinated.

We’ve seen big companies go down this path, but now some small business owners are feeling free to follow suit. The stylist said she wants to make sure her salon is as safe as possible so she’s made this difficult decision.

After more than 40 years in the business, hairstylist Swooz Brazzell said the last 18 months have been the toughest.

"It was a roller coaster, it's been a little scary for all of us," Brazzell said.

Now the salon owner admits she’s starting down another bumpy road, making what she said was the tough call to say she’ll only allow vaccinated clients at her salon.

"It’s a matter of proximity, it's not political – it's not a judgment it's just a matter of proximity I can not be face to face within inches of unvaccinated people any longer," she said.

Brazzell said it's as much a move for her as it is for her clients and said she doesn’t know of any other stylists making similar moves yet but expects others won’t be far behind.

"It feels great – for my existing clients, it feels like a new beginning and it feels like this is the name of the game- this is the way forward in this industry," Brazzell said.

Other industries are already requiring proof of vaccination. A handful of local bars and music venues lead the way about a month ago.

Brazzell has owned her salon for 21 years and some clients have been with her the whole time. She said she felt a responsibility to protect her clients.

"I only have a handful of unvaccinated clients," she said. "And it just became an issue of favoring those who just couldn’t take the chance and genuinely say I have done every single thing I can do to minimize risk in my salon and it was the only missing element."

She is losing revenue but expects to gain in the long run.

"For every non vaccinated client that won’t be here, there’s a lot of people standing behind them looking for a safe place to go," she said.

Brazzell said her unvaccinated clients actually took the news well, they understood and respected her decision.

