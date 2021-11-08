Hospital beds in the Carolinas are filling up, see which counties are struggling

The COVID-19 delta variant is leading to a rise in the number of people being hospitalized.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The rise in the number of COVID-19 CASES is leading to more people in hospitals and intensive care units.

Hospitalizations in both North and South Carolina continue to post numbers last seen at the height of the pandemic in January. As of Wednesday, over 2300 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in North Carolina. In South Carolina that number sits at 1166.

This week, North Carolina experienced the largest single-day jump in ICU admissions since the beginning of the pandemic. The number of COVID-19 hospital admissions among people ages 20 to 49 is also at an all-time high.

Novant Health said over 90% of the patients admitted are unvaccinated. Since vaccination rates are highest among people 65 and older, with 87% of the state’s population in that age group fully vaccinated, they're seeing more younger people needing intensive care.

Below is a map of hospital capacity across counties in the Carolinas. The map also enables you to see how many patients in hospitals are battling COVID-19. This data is from July 30 to August 5.

According to the latest data from the University of Minnesota COVID-19 Tracking Project, Lee County has the highest ICU capacity at 117.5%. That is followed by Randolph, Edgecombe and Scotland counties which are all either at or exceeding ICU capacity or sitting at 100% in North Carolina.

In South Carolina, Colleton County is reporting 100% ICU capacity with Chesterfield and Clarendon counties following close behind.

Below are the latest COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations in both North and South Carolina.