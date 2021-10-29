Igloos are back by popular demand at Uptown rooftop

With Mecklenburg County's percent-positive rate at 7.1% and its vaccination rate at 68%, igloos are back for fall and winter.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — They were born and used by various restaurants in the midst of the pandemic. Now, they could be here to stay.

Igloos are back by popular demand at Merchant & Trade, a rooftop bar and restaurant in Uptown Charlotte.

"I think safety is still first and foremost for everybody," said Chris Baliles, the director of food and beverage at the Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel.

The bar and restaurant sit on top of the hotel, and when you walk out onto the patio you can't miss them.

The igloos are large and can fit between two and 12 people inside.

"This is the way to experience in the safest possible way," Baliles said.

He said the two heavy-duty igloos were in large part what saved them last year.

"This was a big part in what was able to keep us going through COVID and the depths of the pandemic," he added.

With Mecklenburg County's percent-positive rate still around 7.1%, a vaccination rate at 68%, and fall and winter weather here to stay, Baliles decided to bring them back.

"This is a great opportunity if you do want to get out with your quarantine bubble, if you do want to spend it with some family and friends that you'd be comfortable in a confined area with -- this is absolutely the way to go," Baliles said.

Spruced up with decorations that were designed locally, the igloos are also sprayed with a germ-killing mist in between every party, Baliles said.

They are reservation only and will be used for the next 16 weeks through the winter season.

There is a $600 beverage and food minimum plus a $150 rental fee.