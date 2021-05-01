“I'm one of the lucky ones" | Husband waits months to see wife at long-term care facility

Ted Fleming hasn’t been able to see his wife Peggy in almost six months. She's been at the White Oak Manor facility in Rock Hill.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Covid-19 cases at nursing homes and long-term care facilities continue to add to the count as those 75 and older can begin registering for the vaccine.

The latest numbers show there have been 24,432 covid cases at nursing homes in North Carolina. In South Carolina, there have been 14,401 cases in long-term care facilities.

These numbers represent loved ones inside these facilities, with many family members on the outside unable to visit or comfort them.

"We missed Thanksgiving. We missed Christmas,” Fleming said. “We missed her birthday, and right now, there's a good chance that we wind up missing our anniversary on February 1st."

Fleming said Peggy went into the facility for rehab treatment after a bone in her lower leg snapped. Then, she tested positive for Covid-19 in November as part of an outbreak at the facility.

"She's gotten through the Covid, with a little bit of a cough afterward, but for the most part, she came through it pretty healthy considering her age and she had some underlying conditions,” Fleming said.

Ted has only been able to talk to Peggy on the phone or through Facetime at this point. He said her facility is allowing some outdoor visitation, but his wife is still bed-bound.

Through it all, they consider themselves lucky.

According to state data, there have been 2,525 deaths at nursing homes in North Carolina from Covid-19, and there have been 1,679 deaths at long-term care facilities in South Carolina.

"I can imagine what other people must feel like when they have somebody that's elderly and tests positive for Covid in a situation like my wife and knowing that they may not see them again and that, that you know, I feel very, very sorry for them,” Fleming added. “I'm one of the lucky ones that may get a chance to see my wife again."

Fleming said the vaccine has started being offered to residents at his wife’s facility, which provides some hope that there is an end in sight.

However, Covid-19 data remains high across South Carolina, with positive test rates hovering around 30% in the first few days of 2021.

Fleming said he hopes people do what they need to do to protect themselves and others around them.

“Covid is not a joke,” he said. “It’s not phony. It’s not made up. People need the first line of defense. Wear a mask.”

Fleming is hopeful that his wife will be able to get out of the facility by early February once her rehab treatment for the injury is complete, but it may mean spending their 47th wedding anniversary apart as they wait for that day.