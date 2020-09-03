CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Indiana State Department of Health has notified North Carolina officials that a person who tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus was in the Tar Heel state earlier this month, North Carolina officials announced Monday.

The person, who like other patients has not been publicly identified, tested positive on March 8. The patient was in Durham and Wake counties on March 2 through March 6.

The individual was symptomatic while in North Carolina, according to officials.. The person is now in isolation at home in Indiana.

There are two patients isolated in North Carolina with cases of coronavirus presumed to be positive.

In South Carolina ,there are 7 patients: two confirmed and five presumptive.

Indiana has a total of 3 cases.

RELATED: Man with presumptive case of coronavirus flew through Charlotte airport

RELATED: 2 positive, 5 presumed positive cases of Coronavirus in South Carolina, officials confirm

RELATED: North Carolina identifies second case of coronavirus

Also on Monday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced a patient from Spartanburg returned from Italy through Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

That man, who was asymptotic at the time and presumed positive at this time, is in isolation at his home.

RELATED: Man with presumptive case of coronavirus flew through Charlotte airport

“Presumptive positive” means samples from individuals tested positive for COVID-19 at a state lab, however, these results are required to be confirmed by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: Virus death toll in United States climbs to 26

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: Italy quarantine includes Venice and Milan